Arthur "Drummer" Howard, Sr.

Gibson - Arthur "Drummer" Howard, Sr. 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:02 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Melancon Funeral Home, 289 Church Street, Grand Coteau, LA 70541. Burial will follow in the St Charles Borromeo Church Cemetery. (Per CDC/local requirements everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times and adhere to social distancing. Gatherings are limited to no more than (90) people - NO EXCEPTIONS!)

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Dorothy Pitre Deroche; sons, Steward Washington, Jr. (Faye), Arthur Howard, Jr., (Dana) and Brian Keith Howard (fiance, Monica); daughter, Tricia Daigle (Kerry); daughter-in-law, Swakinee Harris Howard; stepchildren, Ivy Deroche (Katherine), Susan LeBouf (Wayne), Patricia and Diane Carlos; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa S. McCoy, Bell Hall, Catherine, Gloria Ann and Shirley Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Butch" Howard; son-in-law, Steven Deroche; grandson, David Carlos; parents, Delton and Ada Chachere Howard; brothers, Spencer, Joe Dave and Fred Howard; sisters, Ella Mae Savoy, Juanita Eaglin, Mary Ann Milton, Mildred Holts and Mary Sue Martin.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



