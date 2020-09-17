1/1
Arthur "Drummer" Howard Sr.
Arthur "Drummer" Howard, Sr.
Gibson - Arthur "Drummer" Howard, Sr. 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:02 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Melancon Funeral Home, 289 Church Street, Grand Coteau, LA 70541. Burial will follow in the St Charles Borromeo Church Cemetery. (Per CDC/local requirements everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times and adhere to social distancing. Gatherings are limited to no more than (90) people - NO EXCEPTIONS!)
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Dorothy Pitre Deroche; sons, Steward Washington, Jr. (Faye), Arthur Howard, Jr., (Dana) and Brian Keith Howard (fiance, Monica); daughter, Tricia Daigle (Kerry); daughter-in-law, Swakinee Harris Howard; stepchildren, Ivy Deroche (Katherine), Susan LeBouf (Wayne), Patricia and Diane Carlos; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa S. McCoy, Bell Hall, Catherine, Gloria Ann and Shirley Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Butch" Howard; son-in-law, Steven Deroche; grandson, David Carlos; parents, Delton and Ada Chachere Howard; brothers, Spencer, Joe Dave and Fred Howard; sisters, Ella Mae Savoy, Juanita Eaglin, Mary Ann Milton, Mildred Holts and Mary Sue Martin.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
