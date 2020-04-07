|
Arthur J. Dufrene, Sr., 91, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Mathews, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Galliano.
He is survived by his son, Arthur Dufrene, Jr.; companion, Vidalia Legendre; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Jazz, Aaron, Seth, Ethan Dufrene, Madonna Rabalais and Chelsie Orgeron; nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, Edward, Karalyne, Kimmie, Kylie, Benjamin, Maddie, Macie, and Marlie; step-grandson, Justin; and step great-granddaughter, Marissa.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty P. Dufrene; parents, Diet and Edna B. Dufrene; three sons, Daniel, Kim and Monty Dufrene; brothers, Gilbert, Norah, Herman, Loney and Warren Dufrene; and sister, Dorothy Cheramie.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020