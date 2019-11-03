Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Arthur James Williams Sr.

Arthur James Williams Sr. Obituary
Arthur James Williams Sr., 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St., Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Arthur Jr. (Rachel), Brandon (Aisha), Brian, Shawn (Joally) and Troy Williams; daughter, Amanda Williams; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Sterling (Jeanie) and Warren Williams; sisters, Janice Winslow, Una Mae Seawright (Pete), Juanita Amos (Donnell) and Brenda Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Williams; parents, Celestine and Helen Rawlins Williams; and sisters, Loretta and Sandra Williams.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
