Arthur Jean Aucoin, 93, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 2, at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.



He is survived by his three children, Debra Aucoin Benoit, Arthur "June" Aucoin Jr., and Deirdre Aucoin Schwab; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Adella "Della" Naquin Aucoin; father, Oscar Aucoin; mother, Emma Landry Aucoin; and eight siblings.



Arthur was a World War II Veteran who served in the Philippines, a member and past commander of Post 284 American Legion in Labadieville, receiver of the first and only 70 year Legionare at Post 284, and member of the Knights of Columbus and Labadieville Fire Department. He also served the community of Labadieville for over 50 years as a Barber.



Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



