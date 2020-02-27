|
Arthur "Jean" (Wesling) Jones Vicknair, age 84, departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Twin Oaks Nursing Home in Laplace. She was a former resident Houma and Reserve.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Wesling and Una Mae (Deville); husband Oscar Vicknair Sr.; first husband Bobby Joe Jones; brother Herman Wesling; sister Barbara Harrington; and step-grandson Justin Summers.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda (Renny) Olivier of Jayess, Miss.; grandchildren Rene' Jackson and Brent Olivier; great-grandchildren Korbin and Kami Jackson; sister Mrs. Billie Hamlett; stepdaughter Wanda (Chris) Summers; stepsons Joey Vicknair, Chucky (Robyn) Vicknair and Lonnie (Marie) Vicknair; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Peter Cemetery in Reserve, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements by Hobson Brown Funeral Home in Garyville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020