Arthur Kimball Jr

Whiteville - Arthur Kimball, Jr. 89, a native of Whiteville, La. and resident of Houma, La. passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 not covid related.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30 am until funeral time at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at church with burial at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley E. Kimball; children, Carey (Annette) Kimball, John (Rowena) Kimball and Connie (David) Kimball Martin; grandchildren, Lauren, Brittany and Ronnie C. Kimball; great-grandchild, Brighton Kimball; and sisters, Mae Harvey and Jean Bradford.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur, Sr. and Armida Fontenot Kimball; son, Ronnie F. Kimball; brothers, Paul, Pete, John and Bobby Kimball.

Arthur was a United States Navy Veteran, a member of the K of C, VFW Post 3700 and a CWA member.

Arthur was a wonderful man, husband, father and grandfather. A role model to us all. He will be sadly missed.



