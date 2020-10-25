1/1
Arthur Kimball Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Kimball Jr
Whiteville - Arthur Kimball, Jr. 89, a native of Whiteville, La. and resident of Houma, La. passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 not covid related.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30 am until funeral time at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at church with burial at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley E. Kimball; children, Carey (Annette) Kimball, John (Rowena) Kimball and Connie (David) Kimball Martin; grandchildren, Lauren, Brittany and Ronnie C. Kimball; great-grandchild, Brighton Kimball; and sisters, Mae Harvey and Jean Bradford.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur, Sr. and Armida Fontenot Kimball; son, Ronnie F. Kimball; brothers, Paul, Pete, John and Bobby Kimball.
Arthur was a United States Navy Veteran, a member of the K of C, VFW Post 3700 and a CWA member.
Arthur was a wonderful man, husband, father and grandfather. A role model to us all. He will be sadly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved