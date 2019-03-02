Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
1000 Wallis St.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
1000 Wallis St.
Houma, LA
Arthur McKinley Obituary
Arthur "Dee Dee" McKinley Jr., 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday Feb. 25, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until funeral time 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 6, at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Harriett Michelle McKinley; brothers, Herman Davis, Northern McKinley Sr. and Roosevelt "Boo" McKinley; and stepbrother, Elmer Davis Jr.; sister, Betty Dottery (Aaron); and stepsister, Lucinda Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur McKinley Sr. and Harriet Washington McKinley; brother, Albert Davis; and stepsister, Geraldine Davis.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
