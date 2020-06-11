Ashley Chiasson
Ashley "Captain Ace" Chiasson, 73, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on June 8, 2020.

Captain Ace is survived by his wife, Melissa Guidroz Chiasson; daughter, Rebecca C. Theriot; stepson, Christopher Culter; grandchildren, Jonnie Marshall and Ashley (Joel) Billiot; great-grandchildren Laine Dufrene, Briar Marshall, Zyler Marshall and Ainsley Billiot; sister, Connie C. (Drew) Cannatella; and brother, Chris (Debra) Chiasson.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma S. Chiasson; parents, Lawrence and Wilavia Toups Chiasson; and brothers, Kim Chiasson and Jody Chiasson.

Captain Ace was a retired boat captain.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

