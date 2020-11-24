Ashton "Ash" Adams
Labadieville - Ashton "Ash" Adams departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence in Labadieville, LA. He was 17 months and a native of Labadieville, LA. Funeral service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church at 9:00am. Burial in St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his father, Alfred Adams; mother, Tonika Willoughby; siblings, Alfred, Jr. and Aleena Adams; maternal grandparents, Demetris and Marvin Holly; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sibblings, Cason and Ke'Layah Willoughby; maternal grandmother, Anniebell Watkins. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.