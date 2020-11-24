1/1
Ashton "Ash" Adams
Labadieville - Ashton "Ash" Adams departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence in Labadieville, LA. He was 17 months and a native of Labadieville, LA. Funeral service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church at 9:00am. Burial in St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his father, Alfred Adams; mother, Tonika Willoughby; siblings, Alfred, Jr. and Aleena Adams; maternal grandparents, Demetris and Marvin Holly; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sibblings, Cason and Ke'Layah Willoughby; maternal grandmother, Anniebell Watkins. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
