|
|
Aubon "A.P." Hebert, age 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Bayou Black in Houma. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Anthony Community Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane Guidry Hebert; sons, Blair Hebert (Denice) and Bart Hebert (Nichole); grandchildren, Nick, Claire, and Hannah; and great-granddaughter, Gabrielle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin "Tamp" and Dielie "Lile" Hebert; and brothers, Irvin "Snurge" and Dudley Hebert (Betty).
Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020