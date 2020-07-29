Aubrey Joseph "A.J." LeCompte Sr., a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 81.



Visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until the memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Patricia Foret LeCompte; children, Adrienne Foor (Rob), Aubrey "Buddy" LeCompte Jr. (Eugenia), Brett LeCompte (Jason), Blanche Howard (Willie), and Bryan LeCompte; step-children, Mitchell Marcel (Theresa), and Jay Marcel (Misty); 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Ann Nowell (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Marguerite LeCompte.



He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the boat. He will be dearly missed by all his family members.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



