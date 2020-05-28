|
Audie Jude Collins, 64, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on May 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his sons, Corey Collins and Stanley Collins; daughter, Annie Ann Miller; mother, Aimee' C. Collins; sisters, Pauline Martin and husband Chris, Melissa Collins, and April Authement and husband Faron; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Joseph Collins; and grandparents, Giles Cunningham and Flavia Babin Cunningham.
Audie lived his life to the fullest. His love and passion was riding his motorbikes.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020