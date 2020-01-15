Home

Audrey Duet Pitre

Audrey Duet Pitre Obituary
Audrey Duet Pitre, 78, a native and resident of Galiano, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with a private burial at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Errol P. Pitre; children, Chad Pitre, Suzanne (Kevin) Miller and Trish Pitre; grandchildren, Jordy Pitre, Abby (Edwin "Buddy") Trauth, Janie Pitre, Bryson Miller and Cooper Miller; and great-grandchildren,Mia Pitre, Emory Holloway, Kyson Holloway and Audrey Trauth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Daisy Duet.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
