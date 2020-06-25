Audrey Gilton
Audrey Gilton departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020, at The Carpenter House in New Orleans. She was 64, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Luling.

Religious services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, April Gilton; brothers Wilbert Smith, Sr., Lenoard, Alton, Jr., Anderson, Moses and Ernest Fleanders; sisters Chaney Miles, Evelyn Gustave, Lorraine Holly, Jessie Jasmine, Ella Johnson, Anna Marie Washington, Lisa Murphy and Minevera Fleanders; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Nelson; father, Alton Falanders Sr.; husbands Richard Gilton and Darryl Mott; sisters, Barbara Ann Fleanders, Sara Ann Fleanders, Zenobia Crosby, Alberta Londo and Bernice Davis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
09:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
