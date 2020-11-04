1/1
Audrey Lapeyrouse Adams
Audrey Lapeyrouse Adams
Chauvin - Audrey Lapeyrouse Adams, 102, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will resume at 12 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.
She is survived by her son, Michael and wife Leatrice; daughter, Mary Lou Pellegrin and daughter in law Kathleen Adams. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, April Adams Landry (Joe), Michael J. Adams (Lynette), Mark Adams (Angela), Mary Elizabeth Purviance, Pernell J. Pellegrin (Tara), Raquel Pellegrin Sadler (Kyle), Kamala Adams Sons (Chris),Errol Adams II (Paulette), Sara Beth Adams Uzee (Matt), and Brett M. Adams (Megan); 20 great grandchildren, Ashley Glass, Ryan Crochet (Jessica), Shaun Crochet (Amy), Mikki Lynn Foret (T.J.), Megan Loftis (Ryan), Blayne Adams, Brylee Adams, Alexis Guillot (Jake), Peyton Sadler, Britt J. Pellegrin, Mason Soudelier, Elise Soudelier, Chrissy Brunet (T.J.), Sean Sons, Alyssa Adams, Gwyneth Adams, Conner Uzee, Hunter Uzee, Ethan Adams, and Alexander Adams; and 11 great great grandchildren, Tyler Glass, Karlee Glass, Gracie Crochet, Cade Crochet, Gabriel Rodrigue, Liam Foret, Rose Marie Loftis, Landon Guillot, Emme Guillot, Jayce Brunet, and Kash Brunet; great grandson in law, Adam Lambert; sister, Merle L. Lirette; sister in laws, Rita B. Lapeyrouse and Amy C. Lapeyrouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Abel J. "Mike" Adams Jr.; sons, Errol J. Adams and Abel J. Adams III. Also, son in law, Ronald J. Pellegrin, great granddaughter, Katie Lambert; great grandsons, Jackson Sadler and Jordan Morrell; granddaughter in law, Gina Pellegrin, and grandson in laws, Timmy Crochet and Martin Glenn; parents, Narcisse and Fannie Stringer Lapeyrouse; siblings, Winnie L. Adams, Iry Lapeyrouse, Lee Lapeyrouse, Thomas Lapeyrouse, and Etta Lapeyrouse.
Audrey was a member of the Ladies Alter Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed sewing quilts, planting flowers in her flower garden and spending time with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed greatly.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
