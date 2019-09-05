|
|
Audrey Mae Prean Brooks departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Baton Rouge. She was 78, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Audrey is survived by her sons, Charles Brooks II and Frank Brooks (Ursula); daughter Charline Brooks; sisters Janice Thornton (Earl) and Carolyn Parker (Warren); 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Kernell Prean; sons Milton and Leonard Prean; and daughter Sirniania A. Brooks.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019