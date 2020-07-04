1/1
Audrey Marie (Pontiff) Babin
1932 - 2020
Audrey Marie Pontiff Babin, 88, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She is a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11 a.m. following visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will take place after services in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Audrey is survived by her loving children, Wendy Babin, Holly Daquana and husband, Joseph, and Chad Babin and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Heidi Bussie, Kami Tassin, Alex Tassin, Megan Clause, Jason Babin, and Shawn Babin; 10 loving great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nelward Southers, Marion Martin, and Larry Pontiff.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester Babin; parents, Hillary and Elsie LaBiche Pontiff; son, Brent Babin and daughter-in-law, Lucille Babin; and siblings, Warren Pontiff, Robert Pontiff and Rodney Pontiff.

Audrey was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She was the Matriarch of the family. She hosted and cooked the many dinners and gatherings for the numerous holidays and important family events.

She loved to read and was also an extraordinary gardener and took pride in her many flowers and plants. She had a kind heart and was always willing to help anybody in need. She was a teacher's aide for many years and also a member of the Red Hats Society and many other organizations in the Terrebonne Parish area.

Audrey will be sadly missed by family and friends. She will forever be remembered and dearly loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Nelda, So sorry for your loss.
Lynette Ray Griffin
Friend
July 2, 2020
Susan Ledet Runkles. Will miss you so much . Growing up together was the best. Will your your family in my prayers
Susan Ledet Runkles
Friend
July 2, 2020
Condolences to family ! May God help you through this difficult time .
Roy n Carol Kitchell
Friend
