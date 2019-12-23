|
Funeral Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas for Audrey Pitre Brown, 88, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. Interment will be at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Visiting hours will be observed from 7-8:45 a.m. on Dec. 28, at Williams Funeral Home.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Audrey was a very supportive, generous and giving spirit who had a zest for life. She had an encouraging and energetic presence to all her family and friends which will be greatly missed. She was a devoted Christian, a retired educator and a frequent traveler who loved playing bingo.
Audrey leaves to cherish her legacy, her daughter, Katherine Leggett Dixon and husband Kenneth of Houma; three grandsons, Katrell Dixon of Baton Rouge, Kendrick Dixon of Houston, TX and Dr. Karderro Dixon of New Orleans; two great-grandchildren, Kerrington "KD" Dixon and Zoey Dixon of Baton Rouge; one brother, Darrel Pitre of Missouri City, TX; two sisters-in-law, Christine Trahan Pitre of Opelousas, and Ann Pitre of Stockholm, Sweden; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Lucinda Jackson Pitre; her husband, Augustus G. Brown; five sisters, Dorothy and Olivia Pitre, Wanda Taylor, Claudia Moten and Lee Irma Milton; and seven brothers, Ewell, Veel, Louis Berman, Felton, John Berlin, Joseph Garland and Elmer Glynn Pitre.
Final arrangements by Williams Funeral Home, 817 E. South Street, Opelousas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019