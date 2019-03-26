Home

Bailey Funeral Home - Haynesville
4011 Hwy. 2 Alt. P.O.Box 646
Haynesville, LA 71038
(318) 624-0366
Audrie Aline Bowman Williams

Audrie Aline Bowman Williams Obituary
Graveside Service for Mrs. Audrie Aline Bowman Williams, age 93, of Lockport, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, Louisiana. Interment will follow in Old Town Cemetery. Born on April 9, 1925, in Haynesville, to Annie Smith Bowman and Homer Bowman and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Raceland.

Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Bailey Funeral Home in Haynesville.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sandra Moore and Mary Thomassie; one son, James Williams; nine grandchildren and family; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Smith Bowman McWilliams; father, Homer Bowman; husband, Lewis W Williams; son, Lewis Wayne Williams; three siblings; and son-in-law.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
