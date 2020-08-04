1/1
August Francis Bonvillain
1936 - 2020
August "Gus" Francis Bonvillain, age 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 7; beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

August is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Foret Bonvillain; three adopted children-sons, Stacey J. Bonvillain and wife, Jonnie Lynn, and Jason A. Bonvillain; daughter, Sheila B. Sons and husband, Timothy Sr.; brother, Barry Bonvillain and Elyrea; sister-in-law, Otacia Bonvillain; grandchildren, Brittnie B. Compitillo and husband, David, Timothy Sons Jr., Marie B. Perry and husband, Shannon, Staci B. Johnson and husband, Trey, Brandon Bonvillain and partner, Alyssa, Brett Bonvillain and wife, Courtney, and Shawn Bonvillain; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Anthony and Dousia Marie Breaux Bonvillain; and brothers, Dudley Bonvillain Sr. and Charles "Chuck" J. Bonvillain.

August was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He served in the US Army. He was a member of East Park Fire Company, United Veteran's League, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Post 380. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and selling raffle tickets. August will always be remembered for his love for God and country, unparalleled work ethic, practical joking demeanor, passion for helping anyone and extreme loving nature for his family as well as others. He knew no strangers and was kind and giving to everyone he met. Anyone who knew him knows he is and will always be the reigning raffle ticket selling champion of all time. His memory will live on forever!

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

August 4, 2020
God Bless this kind soul I’m JB’s oldest daughter my dad loved his cousins very much. Bless your family at this sad time
Beth Breaux LeMoine
Family
August 4, 2020
Sorry to hear about Gus.
Eldren Pam and Eldren Jr. Foret
Family
August 3, 2020
Our Sympathies!
Wilbert Duplantis
Friend
