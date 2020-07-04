1/1
Augustin Cecil Zeringue
Augustin Cecil Zeringue, 83, a native of St. James and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Louella Avet LeBlanc Zeringue; children, CA Silverman (Carmel), Celeste Z. Brown and husband Jeff Brown, and Cecil Augustin Zeringue II and wife Demie Clement Zeringue; step-children, Brad LeBlanc, and Lisa LeBlanc Humphries and wife Tera Humphries; grandchildren, Magan Brown LeBouef and husband Andrew LeBouef, Bobbi Brown Landry and husband Lyle Landry, Augustin Austin Cecil Zeringue III, Ashton Zeringue, and Aeric Zeringue; step-grandchildren, Tyler Crochet, Brian Melancon, and Juliann Howard; great-grandchildren, Lily, Nora, and Jack Landry, Porter and Wesley LeBouef; and former wife and mother of his children, Mary Ann Rodrigue Zeringue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavinia Faucheux and Wallis Zeringue Sr.; sister, Rose Marie Zeringue; nine brothers, Wallis Jr., Roger, Raymond, Maurice, Francis, Eugene, Etienne, Victorin and Joseph Zeringue; and grandson, Samual Jones.

Cecil was the retired owner of Zeringue's Accounting Service and Valley Supply Company in Houma.
He graduated from Tulane University in May, 1965, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and was an avid Tulane supporter.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2020, at St Anthony Catholic Church in Bayou Black, Houma.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St Anthony Catholic Church in Bayou Black
