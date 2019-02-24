Augustus "Hunter" Reynaud, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:40 a.m. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Hunter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Leonard Reynaud; son, Hunter John Reynaud, and mother of their children, Sharon Guidry Reynaud; grandchildren, Hunter Christopher Reynaud and Matthew John Reynaud; sister, Grace Adair Reynaud Garon.



Hunter is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace Mears Reynaud; brother, Albert Mears Reynaud.



Hunter was a loving and kind man who adored and loved his family. Hunter has been a devoted husband to his lovely wife of 59 years. Everyone knew that Hunter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, especially ducks, and fishing. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited. Hunter was the past president of Houma Civitan Club, he served as Louisiana governor of Civitan 1989 – 1990. He was a volunteer for Special Olympics and Houma's food bank. Hunter was a retired Associate Professor of English at Nicholls State University. He educated and molded the minds of young adults at Nicholls for twenty-three years until his retirement in 1986.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ray Cinnater and the professional staff on the fifth floor of Terrebonne General Medical Center. Special Thanks to Journey Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Olympics Louisiana to be mailed to P.O. Box 189, Hammond, LA 70404-0189.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019