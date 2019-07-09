|
|
Austin William Hebert, 35, a native of Houma and resident of Vinton passed away in a single automobile accident on July 2, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park in Gray. The burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Houma.
Austin is survived by his son, Pierson A. Faulkner; mother, Emily Crochet Hebert; sister, Amber C Hebert; and grandmother, Sylvia T. Crochet.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Thayne Hebert; and grandparents, Bethany B. and Raymond P. Hebert and James "Peanut" A. Crochet Sr.
He was a Vanderbilt Catholic High School alumni having graduated in 2002. He was currently working for ISC as a journeymen electrician in Lake Charles.
He never meets a stranger he would not help and he loved living in his place in Vinton, LA which was his peace and serenity.
He will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten by family and friends.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019