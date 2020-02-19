Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Golden Meadow, LA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Golden Meadow, LA
Austreda Anselmi Collins

Austreda Anselmi Collins Obituary
Austreda "Be Be" Anselmi Collins, 90, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5 until 9 p.m. and at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow on Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral mass will begin at noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Austreda is survived by her children Nerby "Pookie" Collins (Stephanie) and Mona Collins; daughter-in-law Dinah Collins; grandchildren Shannon, Dawn (Richard), Torri (Daniel) Abbey, Ciji (Christopher), Addey and Megan (Cody); great-grandchildren Talon, Paige, Victoria, Riley, Jackson, Ali, Everett, Eleanor, Olive and Alexander; siblings Clauodet Duet, Roy Anselmi and Verda Guidroz; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert "Nerby" Collins; son Ronald "Ron-o" Collins; grandson Robert Guidry; parents Alexander Jr. and Angelina G. Anselmi; brothers Fedless Anselmi and Gilbert Auseve; and sisters Lorida Rogers, Leona Guidry and Leoda Williams.

Be Be loved spending time with her family and friends and was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
