Autry Naquin, 62, passed away at 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Autry was a native of Pointe Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday morning at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow services in the church cemetery.



Autry is survived by his sons, Nicholas Naquin and wife, Samantha; daughters, Nicole Cockerham and husband, Corey, Natalie N. Bryant and husband, Christopher, and Nina Naquin; and grandchildren, Alexander Rivas, Kyle and Jacob Cockerham, Daison, Xaviah, Karsen, Eli and Christopher Bryant, and Sakhi and Scyon Smalls.



Autry was an avid sportsman. He also loved to spend his time with his family; most especially his grandkids.



Chauvin Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019