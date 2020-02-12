|
Autumn Nikol Danos, 37, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Autumn is survived by her mother, Kim Thompson Gautreaux (Carl Adams); brother, Zackeriah Otwell (Nicole); sister Jolié Autin (Joseph); nieces Olivia and Kennedy Otwell; nephew J.J. Autin; grandmother Shirley Thompson; godmother Evelyn Gaudet; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Gautreaux, and grandfather Jerry Thompson, Sr.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020