Autumn Rebecca-Lynn Frickey

Autumn Rebecca-Lynn Frickey, 29, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A private service will be held.

She is survived by her father, Everette Frickey and wife Emma; son, Zane Everette Frickey; daughter, Leah Lynn Frickey; brothers, Mikey McGowan, Zackary Frickey; sisters, April Marie Frickey, Somer Frickey Henry, Winter Renee Billiot, Dianna McGowan, Brianna Clark; nieces and nephews, Heaven, Snevaeh, Dre, Caden, Nevaeh, Makayla, Layne, Briley, Graclynn, Estella, Dane, Kristen, Payton, Trayton, Gracy, Taylor, Reece, Annabelle, and Braydon.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Frickey.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.



