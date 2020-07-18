1/1
Babette Chatman
Babette "Caroline" Chatman, 52, a native of Germany and resident of Houma, passed away on July 14, 2020.

Caroline came to the U.S. in early 1990s with a vision of life. She was a proud parent of four children, was actively involved with the schools in Terrebonne Parish, and every life she touched was full of love. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Caroline leaves to cherish many memories her husband, Everett Chatman Sr.; children, Everett "EJ" Chatman Jr., Jonathan (Saige) Mcfeeters, Dominic (Andrea) Mcfeeters, and Jared (Marivic) Ellender; parents, Wilhelm and Irmgard Diebitsch; brother, Willi (Astrid) Diebitsch; sister, Tabata (Claus) Oehlbrecht; brother-in-law, Brien (Julie) Chatman; sister-in-law, Claudette Chatman; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Barabra Miller, Kessler Clayton, Connie Vendetto, and Mary Ann Marcel; godchildren, A.J. and Christopher Clayton; and many other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Allysia Lawong Chatman.

Our Father, Who art in heaven hallowed be Thy name, Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours, now and forever. Amen.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
