Babette Chatman

Babette "Caroline" Chatman, 52, a native of Germany and resident of Houma, passed away on July 14, 2020.



Caroline came to the U.S. in early 1990s with a vision of life. She was a proud parent of four children, was actively involved with the schools in Terrebonne Parish, and every life she touched was full of love. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.



Caroline leaves to cherish many memories her husband, Everett Chatman Sr.; children, Everett "EJ" Chatman Jr., Jonathan (Saige) Mcfeeters, Dominic (Andrea) Mcfeeters, and Jared (Marivic) Ellender; parents, Wilhelm and Irmgard Diebitsch; brother, Willi (Astrid) Diebitsch; sister, Tabata (Claus) Oehlbrecht; brother-in-law, Brien (Julie) Chatman; sister-in-law, Claudette Chatman; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Barabra Miller, Kessler Clayton, Connie Vendetto, and Mary Ann Marcel; godchildren, A.J. and Christopher Clayton; and many other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Allysia Lawong Chatman.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



