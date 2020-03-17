|
Barbara Albert Madere, 88, born December 2, 1931, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A private service will be held for immediate family, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Martha Peltier (Stephen) of Thibodaux; Dr. Ronald Madere (Yvonne) of Mandeville; and Steven Madere (Rhonda) of Gonzales; grandchildren, Emily, Charles, Trent, Chase, and Jacob Madere; great-grandchildren, Brady Grillier and Sarah Madere; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Albert (Virginia) of Luling; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Sessums Madere of Baton Rouge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Madere Jr.; son, Michael Madere of Baton Rouge; parents, Clarence and Annie Keller Albert; brothers, Clarence "C.J", Holdrith "Brother", and Presley Albert; and son-in-law, Rene Chiasson.
Barbara was a 1948 graduate of Thibodaux High School and a 1949 graduate of Spencer Business College in New Orleans. She worked as a secretary for Nicholls State University and previously as a deputy secretary for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Eddie St. Marie.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, St. Joseph's Lenten Gumbo Gang, and the first woman to serve as the Thibodaux Senior Mayor of the Day in 2010.
Her hobbies included gathering with family for large meals, traveling, and playing cards and dominoes with family and friends.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020