Barbara Ann Chatagnier Naquin, 82, died at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born on January 28, 1938, she was a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her children, Connie Ledet (Barry), Lisa Chiasson (Kevin), Lori Landry (Brian), Kristie Naquin (Jarrod), and Steve Naquin (Brenda); siblings, Ronald Chatagnier (Cheyenne), and Brenda Blanchard; grandchildren, Stevie Naquin (Kelsey), Alexie Naquin, Jeffery Naquin, Jace Naquin, Kylie Naquin, Briann Landry, Levin Chiasson, and Ashley Chiasson; great-grandchildren, Vivianne Naquin, Madyson, Emmie and Ellie Ayzinne, Sofia Chiasson, Paxton and Kason Naquin.



She is preceded in death by her husband, O'Neil Alex Naquin; sons, Kenneth, Donald "Duck" and Christopher Naquin; parents, Hampton Chatagnier and Marjorie Hebert Chatagnier; siblings, Sylvia Tastet and Patricia Chatagnier; and one great-grandchild.



She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and sister and will be dearly missed.



The family would like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice for their care.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





