Barbara Ann Chatagnier Naquin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Chatagnier Naquin, 82, died at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born on January 28, 1938, she was a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Connie Ledet (Barry), Lisa Chiasson (Kevin), Lori Landry (Brian), Kristie Naquin (Jarrod), and Steve Naquin (Brenda); siblings, Ronald Chatagnier (Cheyenne), and Brenda Blanchard; grandchildren, Stevie Naquin (Kelsey), Alexie Naquin, Jeffery Naquin, Jace Naquin, Kylie Naquin, Briann Landry, Levin Chiasson, and Ashley Chiasson; great-grandchildren, Vivianne Naquin, Madyson, Emmie and Ellie Ayzinne, Sofia Chiasson, Paxton and Kason Naquin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, O'Neil Alex Naquin; sons, Kenneth, Donald "Duck" and Christopher Naquin; parents, Hampton Chatagnier and Marjorie Hebert Chatagnier; siblings, Sylvia Tastet and Patricia Chatagnier; and one great-grandchild.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and sister and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
08:00 - 10:45 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved