Barbara Ann Delaune, 75, a native and resident of Gheens, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Joey (Tammy) Toups, Ted Toups and Todd Toups; grandchildren, Jolane, Kristen and Kassie; and great grandchildren, Jordan, Jacy, Payton, Halle and BrantLi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Toups; daughter, Dana Toups; parents, Felix Jr. and Leona Delaune; and sister, Molly Vedros.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020