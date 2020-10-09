Barbara Ann Melancon

Thibodaux - Barbara Ann Melancon, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Raceland, on Tuesday, October 13th from 9 am until 10 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 10:30 am with burial to follow in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Louise Melancon; nephew, Ralph J. Melancon, Jr.; great-niece, Maygan Melancon as well as many cousins and extended family that all knew her as Nanny Barbara.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson J. Melancon and Gabriella Weimer Melancon; brother, Ralph J. Melancon, Sr.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at LARC, especially Shantelle Rounds, Susan Morvant, and Dianne and Debra Adams who were with her for 11 years, Tina with Easterseals, Dr. Mike Marcello, Dr. Andre Duplantis, Dr. Scott Hebert and all other caretakers.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LARC or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



