Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Barbara Cipolla
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA
Liturgy
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA
Barbara Ann Mouton Cipolla

Barbara Ann Mouton Cipolla Obituary
Barbara Ann Mouton Cipolla, 83, a native and resident of Houma, went to her heavenly home on May 12, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Salvatore Cipolla, whom she met when he was stationed at the Houma Air Base; two daughters, Amy and Susan Cipolla; two sons, Robert and wife Marie (Sevin), and Bryan and wife Barbara (Bilello); four grandchildren, Kaylie, Paige, and William Cipolla, and Meghan Boudreaux (Brandon) Smith; four step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren, Ben and Jena (Ocker) Schexnayder, and children Grace, Adele and Samuel; Ross and Bobbie Sue (Prejean) Schexnayder, and children Grant and Olivia; Guy and wife Kadie (Tardo) Schexnayder, and children Warren and Adam; and Catherine Schexnayder Newcomb and husband Patrick.

She is also survived by one brother, Gerald and Laura (Nezat) Mouton, and their sons; and grandsons, Gary and wife Debbie (English), and son Dan; and Michael and wife Jessica (Bergeron), and son Cameron; one sister, Renée Dupuis and husband Dr. John Milek, and their children Caroline, Christopher, Andrew and Mimi; Milek Krielow and husband Kendall, and grandchild, Charlotte Grace Krielow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Numa Placid Mouton, Evelyn Mouton Dupuis, and Forrest Gustave Dupuis; brother, Leroy Mouton Sr.; and sister, Dorothy Mouton Whatley.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Barbara graduated from SLI (now UL Lafayette), earning her BS in 1958. She worked as a lab technician at the Haydel Clinic. Later in life she worked at her namesake, Barbara's Youth Shop, ending her career in sales at Dillard's.

Barbara was a kind and gentle soul; often quiet, but always listening. She enjoyed playing games, especially Canasta, Dominoes and Mexican Train. She was an avid fan of both the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, rarely missing a televised game, surrounded by family. She loved family barbecues and Mardi Gras and especially Christmas. Her special love for her favorite holiday led her to keep decorations and Santas displayed in her home year-round.
The family expresses our appreciation to Drs. Dickie and Scott Haydel, her nurses at TGMC and the staff of 4-North and the staff at Chateau Terrebonne nursing home.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 1:30 p.m. following visitation. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020
