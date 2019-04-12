Houma Today Obituaries
Barbara Ann Rodgers

Barbara Ann Rodgers Obituary
Barbara Ann Savoie Rodgers, age 76, a native of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

She is survived by five children: Grace Guidry and husband Rayn, Greta Robichaux, Gretchen Fontenot and husband Brian, Galley Rogers and wife Melanie, and Gavin Rogers and wife Nyssa; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy J. Rogers; two sons-in-law, John Deloach and Kirk P. Robichaux; and one grandson, Joshua Deloach.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday, April 14, at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma. Memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor and Shady Acres, where she loved to go spend time with friends, sing and dance.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
