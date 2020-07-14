1/1
Barbara Ann White Picou
Barbara Ann White Picou, 54, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 11, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, with burial will following in the church cemetery. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral mass.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Anthony Picou III; sons, Anthony James Picou, Christian Michael Picou, and Kayson Nathaniel Picou; step-daughter, Tracey Scott and husband Travis Scott, Lacie Pittaro; father, Adam J. White and companion Edrith Naquin; sisters, Donna W. Price and husband Ray A. Price, Anne W. Ziepke and husband Scott P. Ziepke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Authement White; and grandparents, Lena and Clency White, Cecilia and Wilfred Authement Sr.

A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend who always had her arms open for her "little boo boos" who came into her life. She also had a special love for all of her beloved pets. She loved fishing, camping, and her coffee.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
