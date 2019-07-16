Barbara Arsenaux Shelly, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Barbara is survived by her children, Joseph Shelly Jr. and wife, Ann, Pamela Marcel, David Shelly, Patricia Lombas and husband, Carlos, and Rhoda Portier and husband, Junius; grandchildren, John, Chad and Brandon Jackson, Michelle Chaisson, Matthew and Joshua Shelly, Lauren Naquin, Jenna Portier, Austin, Kyle and Ross Shelly; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Reece Chaisson, Christopher and Charlotte Jackson, Bennett and Olivia Shelly, Braxton and Dallas Jackson and Austin Burns.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Joseph R. Shelly Sr.; parents, George W. and Gertrude Boudreaux Arsenaux; siblings, George Arsenaux Jr., Randolph Arsenaux, Eugene Arsenaux, Gertrude "Trudy" Boudloche, Robert Arsenaux Sr., and Linda Boudloche; and son-in-law, Randy Marcel.



Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family but most of all playing Yahtzee. On her pastime she enjoyed reading and watching Hallmark movies. She retired from Bellsouth after 28 years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Barbara left this world to be reunited with her husband that loved her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



The family would like to thank the CCU staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center for their love and care.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019