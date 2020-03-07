|
Barbara Trahan Barton "Peetsy", 80, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1939, in Houma. She was the daughter of Randolph Trahan and Inez Breaux Trahan, of Houma. She is survived by her brother, Ralph Trahan and his wife Darlene Trahan; and sister, Patricia Trahan Positerry "Patsy."
Barbara was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jeanerette, La. She was a 50-year resident of Jeanerette. She loved to sing, line dance and serve the Lord. She loved life and was a great cook.
Barbara did volunteer work at nursing homes, taught Sunday school and Bible School for many years. She was always ready to help people when needed. She never met a stranger, loved life and was always smiling.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Barton; her daughter, Susan Billiot, and Donna Barton Benoit and husband Kevin J Benoit; and son, William Barton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Barbara was a resident of The Suites at Sugarmill Point for the last 10 months of her life. The family would like to thank the staff for the love and care shown to her, and to Haydel Memorial Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020