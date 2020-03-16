|
|
Barbara Callais McGinn, 81, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away
on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until service time on
Tuesday, March 17. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow
in Cheramie Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anna Barrios (Corbert); three grandchildren; two step-
grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Callais,
and Dickey Callais; and sister, Gail Brister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mc Ginn; parents, Evans and Anna Callais;
son, Desmond Mc Ginn; and brothers, Terry, Gary "Black" and Evans "Jr." Callais.
She enjoyed reading and miniatures.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020