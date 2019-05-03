|
Barbara Collins, 55, a native of Bayou Black and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Calliou Rd. in Houma. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. followed by burial in New Zion Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Lawrence Collins; sons, Brando, Renaldo, Lawrence, Nicholas and Dan Collins; daughters, Sada Mitchell, Ladonna Collins, and Rickia Richard; brothers, Guy, Gilbert and Morris Mitchell; sisters, Brenda Clay and Latoya Richard; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Ray Mitchell and Herbert Mitchell Sr.; son, Orlando Mitchell; brother, Herbert Mitchell Jr.; and sister, Sapprena Mitchell.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019