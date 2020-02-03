|
|
Barbara Ellen Holloway Poston, 74, a native of Louisville, Ky., and resident of Houma, passed peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will start at 11 a.m., followed by the burial in Rogers Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Norman Poston; daughter, Kimberly P. Dupre and husband Keith; son, Jeffrey Scott Poston and wife Arlene; grandchildren, Kent Dupre and wife Ashley, Steven Poston and Krystal Dupre; great-grandchildren, Camden and Aubree Dupre; sister, Charlotte Scrogham; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mildred Holloway; sister, Harriet Tabler; and in-laws, Douglas and Nellie Opal Poston.
Barbara was a former president of the Houma Terrebonne Jaycee Jaynes. She began her nursing career as a license practical nurse and went back to college to get her degree as a registered nurse. After many years as a registered nurse, she retired from the state while working at the group home in Thibodaux, who she considered her kids. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Barbara will never be forgotten and forever loved. We shall all strive to care and love as she did.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to everyone from St. Catherine's Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in honor of Barbara.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020