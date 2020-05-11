|
Barbara Fitch, age 71 a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on May 7, 2020. A private ceremony will be held on Wednesday May 13, at 10 a.m. Due to government regulations, only a limited number of relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the private services on Wednesday.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Felisha Stevenson; two grandchildren; a son-in-law; three devoted cousins, Gralin Commodore, Troy Johnson, and Michael Calloway; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Fitch; her parents, Edward and Rose dell Adams; grandparents, Dan and Ellen J. Thomas.
Barbara was a devoted member of Residence Baptist Church of Houma.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 12, 2020