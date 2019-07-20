|
Barbara Ann Gravois Foret, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 19, 2019.
Funeral Services are pending. Please contact Landry's Funeral Home for date and time.
She is survived by her two sons, William J. Foret (Sara Day) and Gary P. Foret (Charlene); daughter Cathy F. LeBlanc (Chris); brothers Robert J. Gravois and Peter M. Gravois; and sister Stella L. Gravois. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Billy, Adam, Sheree, Arthur, Bailey, and Taylor and 3 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Noah and Diallo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Foret; parents John and Mildred D. Gravois; and brothers John B. Gravois, Jr. and Larry B. Gravois.
Barbara was a supervisor at NSU Telephone Communication System for more than 35 years.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019