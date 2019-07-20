Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Foret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Foret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Foret Obituary
Barbara Ann Gravois Foret, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 19, 2019.

Funeral Services are pending. Please contact Landry's Funeral Home for date and time.

She is survived by her two sons, William J. Foret (Sara Day) and Gary P. Foret (Charlene); daughter Cathy F. LeBlanc (Chris); brothers Robert J. Gravois and Peter M. Gravois; and sister Stella L. Gravois. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Billy, Adam, Sheree, Arthur, Bailey, and Taylor and 3 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Noah and Diallo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Foret; parents John and Mildred D. Gravois; and brothers John B. Gravois, Jr. and Larry B. Gravois.

Barbara was a supervisor at NSU Telephone Communication System for more than 35 years.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now