Barbara Foret Theriot, 78 a native and resident of Raceland, passed away with her loving family at her side on Dec. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Theriot; children Shane Michael Theriot and Tina Marie Theriot (Michael Otto) Miller; granddaughter Hayley Marie Miller; step-brothers Henry and Larry (Pam) Cancienne; and sister Darlene Foret Picou.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tilton Foret, Earline Foret Cancienne and Cleveland Cancienne; grandparents Norbert and Elise Ledet Estay and Cloves and Charlotte Aupied Foret; step-brother Gayle Cancienne; and brother-in-law Daniel Picou.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019