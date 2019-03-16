Barbara G. Blankenship, 66, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was a native and resident of Dulac.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 3 p.m. until service time on Tuesday, March 19, at Grand Caillou Baptist Church, 3497 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma. Ministry services will begin at 6 p.m. at the church.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph Blankenship; children, James Blankenship and husband, Joshua Blankenship, Rosalynn Boudreaux and husband, Craig, and Jody Schlesinger and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Ashley Crist, Emily and Will Blankenship, Caleb, Dagen and Malayna Boudreaux, and Ethan Schlesinger; and siblings, Gary Gregoire and wife, Maxine, Peggy Foret and husband, Noah Foret Jr., and Grace Trosclair.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Paul Gregoire and Mary Robinson Gregoire; and siblings, Linda Gregoire, Timothy Gregoire, and Joann Gregoire.



Barbara enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with family and friends and in the garden. Barbara was a pillar of her community and was actively involved with her church as a faithful, active member of Grand Caillou Baptist Church.



The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for all their love and care given during our time of need.



"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019