Barbara Hudson Fitzhugh Morris
Barbara Hudson Fitzhugh Morris, age 73, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends after privately battling cancer for seventeen years.
2 Timothy 4:7, I fought a good fight, I finished my course, I kept the faith.
A graveside services will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Johnny Morris; sons, Matt and Richard Morris; brother, Bob Fitzhugh and his wife Jan of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Linda and Cathy, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, John; parents, Robert and Marjorie Fitzhugh; brother, Jimmy Fitzhugh; father and mothers-in-law, Pug and Medora Morris.
Barbara was born on October 3rd, 1947, in Freeport, Texas, to Robert and Marjorie Fitzhugh. She was a long-time resident of Houma graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1966. After high school, Barbara attended L.S.U. where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and majored in Spanish and Library Science. She worked for the state as a monitor or state payments and eventually became the librarian at the Mulberry Elementary School.
Anyone that knew Barbara knew of her love and devotion to her husband, Johnny and their 3 sons, John, Matt, and Richard. Barbara was a person of deep faith and was a long-time member of the Mulberry Baptist Church where she was a member of the handbell choir and taught Sunday School for several years.
Barbara had a love for reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was a gifted pianist, and she was a light in every room in which she walked. Her smile and laugh were both contagious. She was compassionate, energetic and had immense enthusiasm for life. Barbara leaves a legacy of a strong, smart, and beautiful soul.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cajun Navy. www.cajunnavyrelief.com
