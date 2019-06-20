Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Barbara J. Harvey Obituary
Barbara J. Harvey departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 74, a native and resident of Paincourtville.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation to continue from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 22, at St. Charles Baptist Church in Paincourtville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tanya Renee Johnson (Donald); granddaughters, Maiya, Milan and Gianna Johnson; brothers, Lonnie M. Fortner Jr. and Terence Fortner; aunt, Nelda Harden; niece, Nikki F. Balogun (Temitope); nephew, Jamaal Fortner; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Southern Harvey Jr.; parents, Nora Lee and Lonnie Fortner Sr.; and nephew, Lonnie Fortner III.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
