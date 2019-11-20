Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
147 Banks St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
147 Banks St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Johnson Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Johnson Williams Obituary
Barbara Jean Johnson Williams, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Compton, Calif.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 147 Banks St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Jaleen, Ronald and Nickolas Johnson; daughter, Deanndrenisha Shelly; three grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Sr., Troy, and the Rev. Freddie Johnson Sr.; sisters, Loyce Johnson and Sheryl Williams; and goddaughter, Vonnisha Williams.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Johnson; parents, Lloyd Sr. and Barbara Riley Johnson; paternal grandparents, Sylvester Sr. and Jennie Williams Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Sylvester Sr. and Julia Broglin Riley.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -