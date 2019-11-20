|
Barbara Jean Johnson Williams, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Compton, Calif.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 147 Banks St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jaleen, Ronald and Nickolas Johnson; daughter, Deanndrenisha Shelly; three grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Sr., Troy, and the Rev. Freddie Johnson Sr.; sisters, Loyce Johnson and Sheryl Williams; and goddaughter, Vonnisha Williams.
She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Johnson; parents, Lloyd Sr. and Barbara Riley Johnson; paternal grandparents, Sylvester Sr. and Jennie Williams Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Sylvester Sr. and Julia Broglin Riley.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019