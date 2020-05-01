|
Barbara L. Toups, 77, a native of Larose and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Lelia Matherne (Ronnie); granddaughter, Lauren Toups; great-grandchildren, Asher and Alora Robichaux; godchild and nephew, Lonnie Guidry (Leslie); nieces and nephews, Barry Ledet, Annette Arabie and Ferrell Ledet; and great-nieces and nephews, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Blake and Dominick Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Cora Ledet; and brother, Bobby Ledet.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020