Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Barbara L. Toups

Barbara L. Toups Obituary
Barbara L. Toups, 77, a native of Larose and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Lelia Matherne (Ronnie); granddaughter, Lauren Toups; great-grandchildren, Asher and Alora Robichaux; godchild and nephew, Lonnie Guidry (Leslie); nieces and nephews, Barry Ledet, Annette Arabie and Ferrell Ledet; and great-nieces and nephews, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Blake and Dominick Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Cora Ledet; and brother, Bobby Ledet.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020
